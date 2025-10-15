Devank guides Bengal Warriorz to thrilling win over Telugu Titans

New Delhi, Oct 15 (PTI) Devank shone bright as Bengal Warriorz bounced back in style with a thrilling win over Telugu Titans in a tie-breaker in the Pro Kabaddi League here on Wednesday.

Continuing his superb form, Devank completed his 14th Super 10 of the season to guide the Warriorz to victory in a closely-fought contest at the Thyagaraj Indoor Stadium.

The Titans opened the scoring in the very first minute with a successful raid from Vijay Malik. However, the Warriorz quickly responded as Devank earned a raid point to make it all square.

The game remained evenly balanced until Devank produced a brilliant Super Raid, earning three crucial points to put the Warriorz ahead 8-10.

The Warriorz maintained a narrow lead at 8-11 when the Strategic Time Out was taken in the first half. When play resumed, the Bengal Warriorz started strong by earning the first point and quickly built on that momentum.

They soon inflicted an All Out, extending their lead to six points and taking firm control of the game.

The Warriorz kept maintaining pressure and inflicted another All Out, pushing the score to 26-15. By the end of the first half, the Bengal Warriorz were comfortably ahead, leading 28-17.

The second half began with the Telugu Titans earning the first point, thanks to a brilliant tackle from Ajit Pawar. However, the Bengal Warriorz quickly responded, led by Prateek.

Bharat Hooda then fought back for the Titans, putting in an excellent performance to complete his Super 10, helping reduce the gap. The Titans soon inflicted an All Out, cutting the deficit to 32-26.

The Titans continued to push hard, and Shubham Shinde’s smart tackle on Himanshu Narwal earned them another crucial point. His effort brought the score closer to 34-31 by the time the Strategic Time Out was called in the second half.

When play resumed, the Warriorz struck early and pushed their lead to five points. Vijay then produced two quick raids to pull the Titans back into the contest, and a tackle from Aman reduced the gap further.

The Warriorz hit back with a Super Tackle for two points, but the Titans stayed in the fight. With just over two minutes left, the Telugu Titans turned the game with an ALL OUT to take the lead.

Himanshu Narwal then played two big raids — a two-point raid followed by a successful single — which kept the pressure on the Warriorz.

In the final moments, strong defensive work from both sides prevented either team from taking a clear advantage. A brilliant stop in defence levelled the score at 45-45, and the match went into a Tie-Breaker.

The Warriorz started the tie-breaker on a strong note, earning the first point with a sharp tackle and following it up with a successful raid to take a 2-0 lead. The Titans responded well, with Bharat picking up crucial points through a successful raid.

The scores were 3-3 when Manjeet stepped up for the Warriorz and grabbed an important point with his raid, helping his team edge ahead once again.

But the Titans refused to back down — Chetan Sahu produced a confident raid to level the scores at 5-5, keeping the contest alive till the final raid.

With everything on the line, Devank went in for the Warriorz. His successful raid earned the Warriorz the match-winning points, sealing a 7-5 victory in the tie-breaker.