Devank helps Bengal Warriorz pip Patna Pirates in PKL

Jaipur, Sept 27, (PTI) Devank Dalal's impressive show helped Bengal Warriorz pip Patna Pirates 48-42 in their Pro Kabaddi League contest here on Saturday.

Devank scored 22 points through a mix of sharp raids and timely bonuses as well as his eighth straight Super 10 of the season.

The Bengal Warriorz started brightly with a raid from Devank, but the Pirates responded through Maninder Singh. Both teams exchanged points before Maninder’s multi-point raid shifted momentum, helping Patna push ahead 7-6.

Their defence then stepped up, and with Ayan leading the charge, they inflicted the first all out to take control at 13-7. By the time-out, the Pirates had stretched the lead to 16-11.

Just when Patna looked dominant, Devank turned the game around. A brilliant Super Raid not only cut the deficit to 17-14 but also brought up his Super 10. Himanshu Narwal added a raid point, and the Warriorz capitalised by enforcing an all out of their own to level scores at 19-19.

The Warriorz's then took a slender 26-25 lead at the break.

The Warriorz carried their momentum into the second half, extending their lead before Ayan struck back for the Pirates. A tackle soon brought parity at 27-27, and Ayan, in fine form, completed his Super 10 to keep Patna in touch.

Himanshu Narwal produced a game-changing raid in the final minute as his effort not only brought points but also triggered an all out, handing the Warriorz a decisive four-point cushion. The Warriorz went on to close out the match thereon.