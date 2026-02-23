Devdutt banks on Karnataka batters’ form in Ranji final against J&K

Hubballi (Karnataka), Feb 22 (PTI) Skipper Devdutt Padikkal termed the excellent form of his top-order batters as a confidence booster ahead of Karnataka’s Ranji Trophy final against Jammu and Kashmir, beginning here on Tuesday.

Apart from Devdutt, other frontline batters such as KL Rahul, Karun Nair and R Smaran are in fine fettle in this Ranji season, fuelling Karnataka’s campaign.

“As a group, we're all ready and prepared for this opportunity and we have the experience and know-how to play big games. So, hopefully, our experience will come handy for us,” Devdutt said on the eve of the Ranji Trophy final here on Monday.

“Apart from me, there are other international batters like KL Rahul, Mayank, Karun … all are experienced and they have been batting well,” he added.

The Karnataka batters showed their strength, scoring over 1000 runs across two innings against Uttarakhand in the semifinal in Lucknow.

Devdutt said such efforts will enhance the bowlers’ confidence.

“Obviously, scoring over 1000 runs in a game is definitely a big confidence boost for everyone. Not just the batsmen, to be honest. Even the bowlers, knowing that the batting line-up is able to put on a show like that, it gives them a lot of confidence as well.

“It gives them that freedom to really enjoy themselves with the ball. It was a really good game for us in the second semifinal and it puts us in a good state to really take that momentum towards the final,” he said.

On the other hand, Jammu and Kashmir do not have such pedigreed batters or a glittering team history, but they compensate that with oodles of determination.

It was evident in their wins over more fancied teams like Bengal, and skipper Paras Dogra hoped for an encore.

“We're always keeping things very simple. We're not playing a very complicated game. Before coming to Karnataka, we played in Kalyani (vs Bengal) and Indore (vs Madhya Pradesh). We have won there.

“It’s a confidence booster when we win against big teams at their home. We showed that we can do it, and we are enjoying each other’s company, and hopefully, we can give a good account of ourselves in the final,” said Dogra.

But is there a bout of nerves ahead of their maiden Ranji Trophy final? “No, everyone is enjoying it. They are relaxed. Obviously, it's a very big game. So, we're just trying to be very calm and composed. We'll stick to our basics, which have taken us this far. We have a good skill level and we have a good batting side as well," Dogra said.

"We'll stick to that and see how it goes. I only say to all those follow our cricket team, support J&K team, and I think we're going to show that we are good," he added.