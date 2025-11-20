Devdutt Padikkal, Karun Nair in Karnataka squad for Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy

Bengaluru, Nov 20 (PTI) Devdutt Padikkal and Karun Nair were on Thursday named in Karnataka's 16-member team for the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Elite Group D matches to be held in Ahmedabad from November 26.

Devdutt is currently a part of India's Test squad for the South Africa series, and he will miss at least the first couple of matches, unless the team management releases him.

Karun has been a fine fettle in the first segment of the Ranji Trophy, making 602 runs from five matches at an average of 100.33 with two hundreds.

Karnataka, to be captained by Mayank Agarwal, will open their campaign against Uttarakhand followed by a day-night match against Jharkhand.

Other teams in Group D are Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Delhi, Saurashtra and Tripura.

Karnataka squad: Mayank Agarwal (C), Macneil Noronha, KL Shrijith, Karun Nair, R Smaran, Abhinav Manohar, Shreyas Gopal, Shikhar Shetty, Vysakh Vijayakumar, Vidwath Kaverappa, Vidyadhar Patil, Shreevathsa Acharya, Shubhang Hegde, Pravin Dubey, BR Sharath, Devdutt Padikkal.