Devendra Joshi makes short work of Shakir Qureshi in NSCI Baulkline Snooker

Mumbai, May 2 (PTI) Devendra Joshi registered a dominant win over Shakir Qureshi in the NSCI Baulkline India snooker tournament here on Friday.

The seasoned cueist won 4-1, dropping the fourth frame. Joshi's best break was a 53 in the third frame.

In other matches, Faisal Khan prevailed over Pinak Anap 4-2. Faisal started with a bang, coming up with a break of 77 in the first frame as he won 77-9, 47-78, 1-64, 70-1.

Mohd Arbaz eked out a similar 4-2 win over Abhishek Savaliya with scores of 26-72, 63-21;8-69, 7-16,60-13, 77-32.