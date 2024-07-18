Devi Priya scores six goals as Manipur Hockey thrash Assam

Kolkata, Jul 18 (PTI) Manipur Hockey powered to a 12-0 win against Assam Hockey with Devi Mutum Priya leading the scoring efforts by pumping in six goals in the 2nd Hockey India Junior Men & Women East Zone Championship here on Thursday.

Besides Devi, who scored in the 2nd, 4th, 7th, 26th, 36th and 59th minute, the other goal-scorers in the match were Reena Koijam (20), Tanu Shorensangbam (32, 57), Chanu Leishangthem Natali (42, 58) and Devi Laishram Ritu (51).

In another women's match, Hockey Jharkhand crushed Hockey Bihar 10-0 with Mundu Sukarmani (15, 23, 43) emerging the highest goal-scorer. Roshni Aind (6, 32), Kumari Shanti (19, 35), captain Rajni Kerketta (22, 59) and Salomi Nag (28) too were on target.

Hockey Bengal faced some stiff challenge before overcoming Hockey Association of Odisha 3-0. Shanti Horo (27) broke the deadlock for Hockey Bengal. A penalty-corner conversion from captain Subila Tirkey (33) and a field goal from Laltlanchhungi (49) sealed the deal for Hockey Bengal.

In the men's section, Hockey Association of Odisha scored a hard-fought 2-0 win over Hockey Jharkhand. Sunil Lakra (44) found the back of the net from a penalty corner in the third quarter, followed by a field goal from Deepak Pradhan (48) in the last quarter.

Hockey Bihar registered a 7-2 victory over Assam Hockey with Atit Kumar (2, 30) scoring a brace. Amrendra Kumar Singh (3), Aakash Yadav (13, 24), Lama Shanu (21), and Vikash Kumar Yadav (50) to were on target.

For Assam Hockey, Manasrij Boro (17) and Neck Ali (32) were on target.

Manipur Hockey boys beat Hockey Bengal 2-1 with the latter taking the lead through captain Singh Vivek Kumar (4th min), who converted a penalty corner.

But Manipur Hockey fought back through goals from Khangembam Somikant Singh (27) and Captain Silheiba Lisham (40) to complete a comeback victory. PTI AYG AM AYG AM AM