Devika Sihag finishes runner-up at Indonesia Masters Super 100

Jakarta, Oct 26 (PTI) Indiam shuttler Devika Sihag’s fine run came to an end at the Indonesia Masters after losing the women’s singles final to former world champion Nozomi Okuhara of Japanm here Sunday.

The 20-year-old from Haryana, who had captured the Malaysia International Challenge title in August, went down 11-21, 9-21 to the top-seeded Okuhara in a one-sided summit clash of the Super 100 tournament .

Eighth seed Sihag had earlier defeated Macau’s Pui Chi Wa in the opening round, before notching up wins over Lee So Yui of Chinese Taipei, Ishika Jaiswal of the USA and local hope Mutiara Ayu Puspitasari en route to the final.

Sihag, one of India’s promising young shuttlers, had claimed the Swedish Open and Portugal International titles last year, apart from finishing runner-up at the Estonian International and Dutch International events. PTI ATK AT