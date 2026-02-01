Devika Sihag secures maiden Super 300 title at Thailand Masters

Bangkok, Feb 1 (PTI) Young Indian shuttler Devika Sihag clinched her maiden BWF Super 300 crown after Malaysia’s Goh Jin Wei retired midway through the women’s singles final of the Thailand Masters, a USD 250,000 event, here on Sunday.

The 20-year-old from Haryana was leading 21-8, 6-3 when world No. 68 Goh, a two-time world junior champion, pulled out due to a hamstring injury, handing the Indian the biggest title of her career.

Ranked world No. 63, Devika trains under coach Umendra Rana at the Padukone-Dravid Centre for Sports Excellence in Bengaluru and has also been sharpening her game alongside two-time Olympic medallist P. V. Sindhu under Indonesian coach Irwansyah Adi Pratama.

Devika’s rise on the circuit has been steady. She claimed her maiden international title at the Malaysia International in August 2025 and later contributed to India’s mixed team bronze at the 2025 World University Games.

Last season, she finished runner-up at the Indonesia Masters Super 100 and reached four finals in 2024, winning the Swedish Open and Portugal International, while becoming second at the Estonian International and Dutch International.