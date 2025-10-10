Devine, Halliday fifties take New Zealand Women to 227/9 against Bangladesh

Guwahati, Oct 10 (PTI) Skipper Sophie Devine (63) and Brooke Halliday (69) struck vital half-centuries to push New Zealand to 227 for nine against Bangladesh in their Women's ODI World Cup match here on Friday.

Devine and Halliday came together to stabilise New Zealand, who had slipped to 38 for three at one stage, adding 112 runs for the fourth wicket to set a strong platform.

But New Zealand's lower order could not contribute much as they folded up after the partnership was broken.

For Bangladesh, Rabeya Khan returned an impressive 3/30 from her 10 overs.

Brief scores: New Zealand Women: 227 for 9 in 50 overs (Sophie Devine 63, Brooke Halliday 69; Rabeya Khan 3/30) vs Bangladesh. PTI DDV SSC SSC