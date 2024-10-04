Devine powers New Zealand to 160/4 against India

Dubai, Oct 4 (PTI) Skipper Sophie Devine scored an unbeaten fifty to power New Zealand to 160 for 4 against India in the Women's T20 World Cup here on Friday.

Opting to bat, openers Suzie Bates (27) and Gergia Plimmer (34) gave the Kiwis a flying start, before Arundhati Reddy broke the 67-run stand.

Indian bowlers made a comeback striking a couple of time before Devine (57 not out off 36) produced a quality knock to give New Zealand the final flourish.

Brief Scores: New Zealand 160 for 4 in 20 overs (Sophie Devine 57 not out, Georgia Plimmer 34; Renuka Singh 2/27)