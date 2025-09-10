Devine to lead NZ in Women''s ODI World Cup, four earn maiden call-up

Auckland, Sep 10 (PTI) Veteran all-rounder Sophie Devine, featuring in her fifth campaign, will lead New Zealand in the Women's ODI World Cup later this month, with four cricketers set for their maiden senior ICC tournament.

The 15-member squad announced on Wednesday has six players making their World Cup debuts.

The squad also has stalwarts Suzie Bates and pacer Lea Tahuhu, who will be appearing in their fifth and fourth ODI World Cups respectively.

Maddy Green and Melie Kerr add solidity to the squad, having featured in three editions of the event.

New Zealand coach Ben Sawyer said the squad had the right mix to go deep in the eight-team tournament, being jointly organised by India and Sri Lanka from September 30.

"I'm really pleased with the balance of the squad. I think we've got the right mix to tackle what we'll come up against in terms of conditions and opposition," Sawyer was quoted as saying by ICC.

"I'd like to especially acknowledge the four players set for their first World Cup - they've all earned this opportunity and I'm excited to see what impact they can have on the tournament." Among the newcomers is 22-year-old all-rounder Flora Devonshire, who has received her maiden ODI call-up after impressing at domestic level.

The coach acknowledged it was not east to drop some regular players like Fran Jonas, Lauren Down, Molly Penfold and Hannah Rowe but said the team was prepared as ever for the challenges ahead.

"It's never easy when you have multiple players pushing for the same spot and that of course made for some tough selection calls.

"Having to leave out the likes of Fran in favour of Flora was a tough decision. We know Fran is a quality player and at 21 we believe she still has her best years in front of her." He added the team would look to match the performance of the Women's T20 World Cup last year in the UAE, where the White Ferns won the title.

"I can honestly say that in the four world events I've been part of with this group, we are the best prepared we've ever been.

"Having no international cricket in our calendar since April has given us the ability to work really hard on our physical skills in particular, which is something that could be the difference in India." New Zealand play their World Cup opening match against Australia at Indore on October 1.

New Zealand Squad: Sophie Devine (c), Suzie Bates, Eden Carson, Flora Devonshire, Izzy Gaze, Maddy Green, Brooke Halliday, Bree Illing, Polly Inglis, Bella James, Melie Kerr, Jess Kerr, Rosemary Mair, Georgia Plimmer, Lea Tahuhu. PTI AM AM TAP