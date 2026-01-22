Devine unbeaten fifty lifts Gujarat Giants to 153/8 vs UP Warriorz

Vadodara, Jan 22 (PTI) Sophie Devine returned to form with a composed unbeaten half-century as Gujarat Giants overcame hiccups to post 153 for 8 against UP Warriorz in their Women's Premier League match here on Thursday.

Coming into the game after three successive single-digit scores, including a duck in the previous match, the New Zealand veteran made the most of her chances, remaining not out on 50 off 42 balls with three sixes and two fours to hold the innings together.

Devine, who was nearly run out early and later dropped on 35 off a no-ball, capitalised smashing two sixes off Shikha Pandey in the final over to lift the Giants past the 150-mark, although they still fell about 20 runs short of what their brisk start had promised.

Gujarat raced at over nine an over in the powerplay but the well-rounded Warriorz attack pulled things back smartly through the middle overs.

Pacer Kranti Goud was superb with the new ball, returning 2/18 with tight lines and lengths, including the wicket of Danni Wyatt-Hodge (14).

Sophie Ecclestone also applied the brakes early, conceding just three runs in her opening over.

Skipper Meg Lanning rotated her spin bowling resources effectively as Deepti Sharma, Ecclestone, Chloe Tryon and Asha Sobhana choked the run flow in the middle overs.

Off-spinner Deepti Sharma cleaned up Gujarat captain Ashleigh Gardner (5), while English left-arm spinner Ecclestone ended Beth Mooney's steady knock of 38 off 34 balls.

Tryon then dismissed Kanika Ahuja (6) as the pressure mounted.

Between the 13th and 16th overs, the Giants failed to hit a boundary as wickets fell at regular intervals.

Earlier, despite reaching 52/2 in the powerplay, Gujarat struggled to maintain momentum before Devine's late surge provided a competitive finish. PTI TAP KHS KHS