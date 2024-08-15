Devon Conway, Finn Allen opt out of NZC contract, focus on franchise cricket

Auckland, Aug 15 (PTI) Top-order batters Devon Conway and Finn Allen on Thursday turned down New Zealand central contracts to pursue a career in franchise cricket, announced the country’s cricket board.

However, Conway will be available for New Zealand’s international assignments through a casual agreement similar to the one Kane Williamson signed with NZC recently.

It means that Conway will play international matches unless they do not overlap his franchise commitments.

“Firstly, I’d like to thank New Zealand Cricket for their support through this process,” Conway said in a video posted by Blackcaps on 'X'.

“Playing for the Black Caps is still the pinnacle for me and I’m hugely passionate about representing New Zealand and winning games of international cricket.” However, Conway said the decision to opt out of the central contract was taken in the best interest of his family.

“The decision to move away from a central playing contract isn’t one I’ve taken lightly, but I believe it is the best for me and my family at this present time,” he added.

Recently, Williamson decided to skip the white ball series against Sri Lanka in January to play in the SA20. Pacers Adam Milne and Lockie Ferugson also have similar understanding with the NZC.

“We're delighted with Devon's decision to commit to the Blackcaps - he's a quality player who's made a strong contribution to the team over the past few years," said NZC chief executive Scott Weenink.

“In the current environment it's important to have flexibility in our system to navigate some of the challenges posed by franchise cricket - and this is another example of how we're working hard to retain our best players,” he said.

While Conway is a central figure for Chennai Super Kings, the 25-year-old Allen is not a regular in the IPL circuit.

But he has other avenues such as stints with the likes of San Francisco Unicorns in Major League Cricket (MLC), and for both Southern Brave and Birmingham Phoenix in 'The Hundred' in England.