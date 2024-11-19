DGC Ladies Amateur Open Golf Championship tees off

New Delhi, Nov 19 (PTI) A total of 110 women golfers from across the country are competing in the 14th DGC Ladies Amateur Open Golf Championship, which began at the prestigious Delhi Golf Club (DGC) here on Tuesday.

The three-day competition, presented by USHA International, is a part of the World Amateur Golf Ranking (WAGR) event and will take place on the club's iconic Lodhi and Peacock courses, running from November 19 to 21.

Among the participants, 22 women will be competing for the title in the main open championship. This year's field includes several prominent names in amateur golf, including rising stars Mayali Kashyap, Ayesha Gupta, Yogya Bhalla, and Bhavya Mann.

The WAGR circuit, governed by the R&A and USGA, ranks over 10,000 players across more than 4,000 events globally, showcasing the best amateur talent in golf.

The ceremonial first shot was taken by Raj Khosla, President of DGC, along with national champion Gauri Monga.