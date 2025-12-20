Dhakshineswar outguns Nagal as Kites beat Eagles to land maiden WTL title

Bengaluru, Dec 20 (PTI) Dhakshineswar Suresh held his nerves to beat the experienced Sumit Nagal of Eagles in the tie-break, guiding Kites to their maiden World Tennis League (WTL) title here on Saturday.

In the final, Kites triumphed over Eagles 21-19 at the SM Krishna Tennis Stadium here.

When Dhakshineswar and Nagal walked into the court for the men’s singles, the scores were tantalisingly close at 15-13 in favour of Kites.

Both Dhakshineswar and Nagal showed no signs of nerves, producing some crafty tennis in the first 12 games which went by serve.

Dhakshineswar was all fire and brimstone, rolling out trademark big serves and heavy forehands, while Nagal sustained himself, exploring some fine angles.

In the tie-break, Nagal took the early lead but Dhakshineswar, who beat former world No.1 Daniil Medvedev on Friday, came back strongly to take a 5-4 advantage.

His strong serve came to his aid in the most crucial time, as he wrapped up the set and match without much ado.

It was a sweet revenge for Dhakshineswar as he had lost to Nagal in tie-break during a group stage match earlier.

“I studied that tie-break, and happy that this time I could do better and it came my way,” he said after the match.

The occasion became all the more special for the 25-year-old as his dad Suresh was in the stadium to witness it.

“He had sacrificed a lot for me, quitting job and travelling with me and I am delighted to make him proud today,” he added.

Nick Kyrigos of Kites too was delighted to see his side winning after a tough tussle.

“That was one impressive tie-break. Super proud of Suresh. He is a tough competitor and carried us home tonight. It was awesome teamwork through the week,” said Kyrigos.

Earlier, Marta Kostyuk gave the Kites’ a perfect start to the final, beating Shrivalli Bhamidipaty of Eagles 6-4.

It was a tightly contested match as Shrivalli broke Kostyuk in the seventh game to take a 4-3 lead. But the Indian failed to hold her serve as Kostyuk made it 4-4.

The Ukrainian player then held her serve in the ninth game to go up 5-4, an advantage which she translated into a victory with a break in the 10th game.

Other results: Mixed doubles: Shrivalli Bhamidipaty/Gael Monfils (Eagles) beat Dhakshineswar Suresh/Marta Kostyuk (Kites) 6-3.

Men’s doubles: Dhakshineswar Suresh/Nick Kyrgios (Kites) beat Sumit Nagal/Gael Monfils (Eagles) 6-3. PTI UNG PDS PDS