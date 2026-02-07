Dhakshinswar is my trump card and next big thing in Indian tennis: Skipper Rohit Rajpal

Bengaluru, Feb 7 (PTI) India captain Rohit Rajpal hailed Dhakshineswar Suresh as his “trump card” after he produced another composed Davis Cup performance to defeat world number 88 Jesper de Jong and level India’s Qualifiers tie against the Netherlands at 1-1 here on Saturday. “He is always sitting next to me as my trump card and I pull him out whenever I need him — and he delivers,” Rajpal said.

“I think he's the next big thing happening to Indian tennis.The first time I looked at him, I told him that with a few things put together, this guy is not top-100 material. He is top-50, even top-20 kind of material,” said Rajpal.

Dhakshineswar, who once again shrugged off ranking disparity in Davis Cup tennis, said he walked onto the court with a calm, no-pressure mindset despite the importance of the rubber.

“Stepping on court and playing for India is an honour. I just wanted to go out there, give my best and have a little fun. There was nothing to win and nothing to lose, and in the end I was happy I played the way I wanted to.” The youngster said the backing of the Indian camp helped him stay composed throughout a tight contest that featured big serving from both players.

“The crowd was unreal and the whole team was behind me. The captain was always boosting me, whether I won a point or lost one. That support makes a big difference in matches like this.” Explaining his calm on-court demeanour, Dhakshineswar said emotional control is central to his game.

“I’ve always been a shy guy and I don’t talk much. If I show emotion, it probably boosts the guy on the other side of the net. It’s only a point. The next point is not going to wait for you.” Dhakshineswar added that his reset between points is simple and deliberate.

“I just take a deep breath, clear my head and focus on the next point. Whatever happened before stays in the past,” he said.

Rajpal, meanwhile, came to the defence of Sumit Nagal after India’s top singles player lost the opening rubber, saying the result must be viewed in the context of his recent return from injury.

“Sumit is coming out of rehab and needed more match play,” Rajpal said. “It’s not easy to come back and play Davis Cup under pressure against good players. Even without finding his rhythm, he was pretty close.” The India captain added that Nagal’s preparation had been carefully managed by the support staff.

“We had the doctor and the physio working with him day and night to get him back. We are happy that he is back on court, and sooner or later he will be back where he belongs,” Rajpal said.

Dhakshineswar, who has now beaten higher-ranked opponents for India both at home and away, said Davis Cup brings out a different level of motivation.

“Playing for your country doesn’t happen often. When you get that one opportunity, you have to seize it,” he said. “I did everything I could in the weeks leading up to this tie to be ready.” With the tie finely poised heading into the doubles, Rajpal said all options remained open for team combinations and selection decisions.

"We will sit together as a team and decide what is best for India," he said.