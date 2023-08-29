Dhami announces welfare measures for sportspersons on National Sports Day

Dehradun, Aug 29 (PTI) Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami made a slew of announcements for the welfare of sportspersons in the state on the occasion of National Sports Day on Tuesday.

Advertisment

Dhami increased the daily food allowance for sportspersons from Rs 250 to Rs 450.

Making the announcements while launching the 'Mukhyamantri Khiladi Protsahan Yojana' here, Dhami said a 200-bed hostel for sportspersons would be constructed at Maharana Pratap Sports College in Dehradun and a 50-bed hostel at Hari Singh Thapa Sports College at Lelu in Pithoragarh.

The daily food allowance of the sportsperson of the state was increased from Rs 250 to Rs 480 per player.

Advertisment

Earlier, the chief minister launched the 'Mukhyamantri Khiladi Protsahan Yojana' under which 2,600 players in the age group of 14 to 23 years would be benefitted. Under the scheme, 100 boys and 100 girls in each district would be given a monthly scholarship of Rs 2,000 besides being given Rs 10,000 annually to buy sports equipment.

Mentioning the steps being taken by the state government to promote sports in the state, Dhami said about 3,900 budding players in the age group of eight to 14 years have been given sports scholarships of Rs 1,500 per month.

Dhami said a new sports policy has been brought for the promotion of sports and sportspersons in the state and the Chief Minister's Sports Development Fund has been established to give quick financial assistance to the sportspersons.

Advertisment

Arrangements have also been made for financial assistance to sportspersons in case of accidents in sports events, training camps and during travel. Dhami said efforts are also being made to make arrangements for a five per cent sports quota for admission in professional courses in state government universities and to provide out-of-turn employment to international and national-level players of the state. Apart from this, he said that the process of re-implementation of the four per cent sports quota for employment in state services is also in the final stage.

The chief minister also felicitated Additional Director General of Police Amit Sinha who recently won a gold medal in the National Powerlifting Competition.

He also paid homage to the portrait of hockey wizard Major Dhyan Chand and said he had won millions of hearts across the globe with his game.

Congratulating the country's star athlete Neeraj Chopra for winning a gold medal in the javelin throw event at the World Athletics Championships, Dhami said he has kept the Tricolour flying proudly once again. PTI ALM NB