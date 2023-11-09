Dhamne-led India beat USA 5-1 for second straight win at IV Rod Laver Junior challenge

San Diego (USA), Nov 9 (PTI) The junior Indian team, led by talented Manas Dhamne, thrashed host USA 5-1 for its second successive win at the IC Rod Laver Junior Challenge, here.

Dhamne, who had made a good impression during the Tata Maharashtra Open, beat Stiles Brockett 6-1 6-2 in the first boys singles and Rushil Khosla followed that up with a 6-4 6-3 victory over Jonah Hill.

Up 2-0, Asmi Adkar lost the first girls singles 4-6 5-7 to Shivaani Selvan but Sohni Mohanty made it 3-1 in favour of India with her 7-6(1) 6-0 win over Reiley Rhodes.

India later won both the boys doubles and the girls doubles.

"It was an intense day of competition. The Indian players gave their all. After the matches, our players interacted with College coaches, enjoyed a bar-be-que on the beach, and then rested for another day of intense and highly competitive tennis," India captain Vikram Anand said.

India, who beat Great Britain 4-2 in the first match, next play Italy. PTI AT PDS PDS