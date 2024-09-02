Dhanush breaks world records as India sweeps men's air rifle event at Deaf Shooting Worlds

New Delhi, Sep 2 (PTI) India dominated the men's 10m air rifle event on day two of the second World Deaf Shooting Championship in Hanover, Germany, with Dhanush Srikanth, Shourya Saini, and Mohammed Murtaza Vania making a clean sweep of the medals.

Dhanush set two world records in a single day, first by scoring 632.7 in the qualification round, followed by a stunning 251.7 in the final. His performance left Shourya, who secured the silver with a score of 249.9, trailing by a significant margin. Mohammed Murtaza Vania claimed the bronze with a score of 226.2.

In addition to their success in the men's event, India also shone bright in the women's category with Mahit Sandhu and Natasha Joshi winning silver and bronze respectively, adding to the country's medals tally.

The Indian contingent had already secured four medals on the first day of the competition, including one gold, two silver and a bronze.