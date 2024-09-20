Dhanush wins bronze medal at Junior Weightlifting World Championships

Leon (Spain), Sep 20 (PTI) Indian lifter Loganathan Dhanush on Friday claimed the bronze medal in the 55 kg weight category at the IWF Junior World Weightlifting Championships here.

This achievement marks the first-ever medal for an Indian male athlete in the Junior weightlifting World Championships.

The 17-year-old lifted a total of 231 kg, also securing a bronze in the snatch event with 107 kg.

Interestingly, Dhanush competed in Group B, and sat through the group A session.

The lifters with the highest entry weights are placed in Group A, followed by B and so on.

"I got more and more nervous as it went on, but I never thought I would win a medal,” Dhanush told IWF.

He finished 13th in the clean and jerk section with a best effort of 124kg.

K. Duong of Vietnam took the gold with a total of 253 kg, while Tomari Kotaro of Japan earned silver with 247 kg.

In women’s competition, Payal finished 6th in the 45 kg weight category with a total lift of 150 kg.

A total of nine Indian athletes are participating in the event.