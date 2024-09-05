Dharambir shatters Asian record for gold, Soorma secures silver in club throw

Paris, Sep 4 (PTI) Dharambir smashed the Asian record to claim the gold medal while his compatriot Pranav Soorma clinched the silver as Indian club throwers dominated the men's F51 event at the Paralympics here on Wednesday.

After four fouled attempts, the 35-year-old world championships bronze medallist from Sonepat, Dharambir hurled the club to a distance of 34.92m in his fifth attempt to claim the top spot on the podium.

Soorma, who injured his spinal chord at 16 when a cement sheet fell on his head, then produced a best throw of 34.59m in his first attempt but the 29-year-old from Faridabad couldn't get past Dharambir as India completed a one-two.

The third Indian in the fray, 2017 world championship silver medallist Amit Kumar, however, finished last with a best effort of 23.96m.

Serbia's Filip Graovac bagged the bronze, courtesy a 34.18m throw in his second attempt.

The F51 club throw event is for athletes who have movement affected to a high degree in the trunk, legs and hands. All the competitors compete while seated and rely on their shoulders and arm to generate power. PTI APA ATK