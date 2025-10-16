Dharmendrasinh Jadeja shines with 7/124 as Saurashtra bowl Karnataka out for 372

Rajkot, Oct 16 (PTI) Saurashtra left-arm spinner Dharmendrasinh Jadeja returned with impressive figures of 7 for 124 to single-handedly dismantle Karnataka, bowling the visitors out for 372 in their first innings on the second day of their Ranji Trophy Group B match here on Thursday.

Resuming their innings at 295 for five, Karnataka's last five wickets could add just 77 runs as Jadeja wreaked havoc.

Half-centurion Smaran Ravichandran (77) added just 11 runs to his overnight score while veteran Shreyas Gopal (56 off 95; 4x4s, 2x6s) and Shikhar Shetty (41) made useful contributions to take Karnataka to 372.

Earlier on Wednesday, Devdutt Padikkal (96, 141balls, 11x4s) and Karun Nair (73, 126 balls, 9x4s) added 146 runs for the third wicket for Karnataka.

In reply, Saurashtra were 200 for four in 60 overs at stumps on day two, trailing Karnataka by 172 runs.

Wicket-keeper Harvik Desai (41) and Chirag Jani (90, 148b, 11x4s, 1x6) shared 140 runs for the opening stand to hand Saurashtra a solid start.

At the close of play, Arpit Vasavada (12 not out) and Prerak Mankad (20 not out) were at the crease.

After his exploits with the bat, Gopal also excelled with the ball, picking up three wickets for 51 runs.

Brief Scores: At Rajkot: Karnataka: 372 all out in 117.3 overs (Devdutt Padikkal 96, Karun Nair 73, R Smaran 77, Shreyas Gopal 56; Dharmendrasinh Jadeja 7/124) vs Saurashtra: 200 for 4 in 60 overs (Chirag Jani 90, Harvik Desai 41; Shreyas Gopal 3/51).

At Thiruvananthapuram: Maharashtra: 239 all out in 84.1 overs (Ruturaj Gaikwad 91, Jalaj Saxena 49; Nidheesh 5/49, Nedumankuzhy Basil 3/57) vs Kerala: 35 for 3 in 10.4 overs (Rohan Kunnummal 27; Rajneesh Gurbani 2/20).

At Porvorim: Goa: 566 all out in 160.4 overs (Lalit Yadav 213, Abhinav Tejrana 205; Vishu Kashyap 7/173) vs Chandigarh: 34 for 1 in 8 overs (Arjun Azad 21 not out, Manan Vohra 11 not out; Arjun Tendulkar 1/10).

At Indore: Punjab: 232 all out in 84.3 overs (Uday Saharan 75; Saransh Jain 6/75) vs Madhya Pradesh 305 for 6 in 93 overs (Rajat Patidar 107 not out; Naman Dhir 3/72, Prerit Dutta 3/55). PTI SSC SSC PDS PDS