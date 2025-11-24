Dhawan, Harbhajan, Steyn to headline Legends Pro T20 League

New Delhi, Nov 24 (PTI) Former India cricketers Shikhar Dhawan and Harbhajan Singh, South African pace great Dale Steyn and Australian all-rounder Shane Watson will headline the inaugural Legends Pro T20 League in Goa from January 26 to February 4.

Former Australian captain Michael Clarke has been appointed League Commissioner, the organisers said in a media release.

The League, promoted by the SG Group, will feature, six franchise-based teams and 90 legendary players and will be played at 1919 Sportz Cricket Stadium in Verna.

"India, being one of the biggest homes of cricket, holds a special place for me. The passion of the fans, the pride, and the privilege of being part of this league, and the chance to reunite with some old friends as well as fierce rivals, make it truly special. I am really excited to be part of the Legends Pro T20 League in this new role," Clarke said. PTI APA TAP