Dhawan hits 99 not out but Blue lose to CAG by six wickets

Navi Mumbai, Mar 7 (PTI) Veteran Indian batter Shikhar Dhawan's unbeaten 99 went in vain as DY Patil Blue went down to CAG by six wickets in the first quarterfinal of the DY Patil T20 Cup here on Thursday.

The 38-year-old, who last played for India during the ODI series in Bangladesh in 2022, carried his bat and ended with 99 off just 51 balls. His knock was studded with eight boundaries and six maximums as Blue posted 182 for 6 in their stipulated 20 overs.

CAG overhauled the target, finishing at 185 for four in 19.1 overs with opener Varun Lavande (73) and Sanveer Singh (45) coming up with blistering innings.

Asked to bat first, Dhawan added a 52-run opening stand with Abhijit Tomar but wickets kept falling around him as Blue were reduced to 98 for four at one stage at the DY Patil Stadium.

For CAG, the best bowlers were Sanveer Singh (2/30) and Writwick Chatterjee (2/23).

In the other quarter-final at the DY Patil University Ground, Tata Sports Club thrashed Indian Oil by 60 runs to make it to the semifinals. PTI ATK AH AH