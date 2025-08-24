DHFC achieved something no debut team did earlier in Durand Cup: Abhishek

Kolkata, Aug 24 (PTI) Trinamool Congress leader Abhishek Banerjee on Sunday said though the coveted Durand Cup trophy slipped out of the hands of Diamond Harbour Football Club this time, the club achieved in its first Durand Cup outing something no debut team had done before.

The TMC Diamond Harbour MP said in a post on X, "In our very first Durand Cup, @dhfootballclub fought its way all the way to the finals - something no debut team has ever done before." "That journey was only possible because of you, your love, your belief, your voices in the stands. Every cheer, every chant, every clap pushed our boys forward," he told the fans.

Defending champions NorthEast United FC dished out a dominant performance to thrash debutants Diamond Harbour FC 6-1 in the grand finale of the 134th Indian Oil Durand Cup, clinching their second successive title in style on August 23.

"But this is not the end. It's the beginning. DHFC is the only club from Bengal playing in the I-League this season. We are carrying the pride of West Bengal onto the national stage, and we cannot do it without your love, support and encouragement," Banerjee said. PTI SUS RG