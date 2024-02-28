Dhinidhi clocks 'Best India Time' in 100m girl's freestyle at Asian Age Group meet

New Delhi, Feb 28 (PTI) All of 14, Dhinidhi Desinghu on Wednesday produced a record-breaking swim to clock the 'Best India Time' in girl's 100m Freestyle event on way to a fourth place finish at the 11th Asian Group Aquatics Championships in Philippines.

Dhinidhi broke the previous record of 57.35 seconds set by Kenisha Gupta, clocking a new Indian best time of 57.33 at New Clark City in Capas, Philippines.

Japan's Minami Yu won the gold with a timing of 56.45, while Sum Yiu Li (56.57) and Vietnam's Hien Nguyen (56.69) claimed the silver and bronze medals respectively.

In swimming, national record timings are those achieved at the National Aquatic Championships.

The times recorded in other meets are called the 'best Indian time'.

Dhinidhi, from Bengaluru, had become the youngest female swimmer to win seven gold medals in the National Games last year. PTI ATK PDS PDS