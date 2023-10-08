Dhiraj Reddy, Riya U-16 top seeds in Fenesta Open

New Delhi, Oct 8 (PTI) Telangana's V Dhiraj Reddy and Delhi girl Riya Sachdeva were awarded top seeding in the Under-16 section of the 28th Fenesta Open National Tennis Championship 2023 to be held at the DLTA Complex from October 9 to 14.

Advertisment

The tournament is set to witness more than 180 young talents battling it out for the U-16 and U-14 titles across different categories, a media statement said.

In the U-16 category, 56 boys and 40 girls will play for the singles titles, while the doubles matches will see the participation of 32 players in the boys and girls categories, respectively.

Riya had won the girls U-18 doubles title with Maharashtra's Asmi Adkar in the Fenesta Open recently.

Advertisment

The U-14 singles will see participation of 40 girls and 56 boys.

The U-14 doubles category will see 32 players vying for top honours in the boys and girls divisions respectively.

The finals of the doubles category will take place on Friday, while the singles final will be played on Saturday.

The tournament also offers a kit allowance for the junior categories. PTI TAP UNG