Dhoni a different beast when he is captain, says Ganguly

Kolkata, Apr 10 (PTI) Former India captain Sourav Ganguly believes there is only one way MS Dhoni should feature in the IPL and that is as captain of Chennai Super Kings.

For Ganguly, Dhoni is a "different beast" when he is leading the side.

Ganguly made this remark just moments before CSK officially announced Dhoni's return as captain for the remainder of IPL 2025 after regular skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad was ruled out of the tournament with a hairline fracture on his elbow.

Dhoni's late-order batting position and fading form due to his knee trouble has been a talking point this season, sparking criticism from several quarters. But Ganguly made his stance crystal clear.

"But I just have one, and I know it's a platform, I should not be saying this... If MS Dhoni has to play for CSK, he must be captain of CSK. Because MS Dhoni, the captain, is a different beast," Ganguly said on the sidelines of an event here after his AI Digital Avatar was launched by Ikonz.

Dhoni’s return to CSK captaincy comes at a critical phase of their campaign, with the five-time champions reeling from four consecutive defeats. This will also mark Dhoni’s first match as skipper since leading CSK to their record-equalling fifth title in 2023.

"MS Dhoni can still get sixes. We saw that in the other game. Obviously, he's 43-year-old. We don't expect to see the MS Dhoni what I saw in 2005. That's quite natural. But I think he's still got the power to clear and hit." "And I think with all his experience, all what he's achieved, he understands the game as good as anybody and will do what is right for CSK," he added.

Ganguly was also quizzed about Kolkata Knight Riders' home woes at Eden Gardens, where they have lost two out of three games, including a dramatic four-run defeat against Lucknow Super Giants on Wednesday.

"Please ask Ajinkya Rahane. He'll be able to answer that (what's wrong with KKR at home). They were cruising in the last game and should have won that game with an over to spare.

"They've got some fabulous players. Rahane himself is in very good form. My only worry is I see Rinku Singh too much lower down the order." "It's still early days. I'm sure they've got the opportunity to turn it around," he added.

The lack of 'home advantage' in IPL this year with franchises reportedly not getting pitches to their liking has also become a heated topic of discussion.

Asked whether he supports home advantage in the IPL, Ganguly gave a measured response.

"Yeah, why not? It depends on how it goes. I know why you're asking, but I don't want to comment on that." Looking ahead to cricket’s inclusion in the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics, Ganguly welcomed the move, calling it a golden opportunity for Indian cricket.

"I think it will be a great opportunity for all the cricketers to win a medal, to win an Olympic medal. India is very strong, so I am sure it will be an opportunity for India to win an Olympic gold in the years to come.

"Cricket in the Olympics is, it will make young players dream of an Olympic medal, the gold, silver or bronze," he added. PTI BS BS