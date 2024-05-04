Dhoni is playing my father's role in my cricket career : CSK's Matheesha Pathirana

Chennai, May 4 (PTI) Sri Lankan pacer Matheesha Pathirana has termed the legendary Mahendra Singh Dhoni as a father figure in his cricketing career, saying the former Chennai Super Kings skipper's small advises has given him a lot of confidence.

The 21-year-old slinger made his Indian Premier League debut in 2022 and has since become a vital cog in CSK's pace attack, including their title success last season.

Speaking on the guidance he received from Dhoni, Pathirana said: "After my father, in my cricket life, mostly he's (MSD) playing my father's role. He always takes care of me and gives me some advice on what I have to do -- similar to my father's thing when I'm doing in my home.

"I think that's enough. He's not telling a lot of things when I'm on the field and off the field. He's just telling me small things, but it makes a lot of difference, and it makes a lot of confidence for me." he said in CSK's 'Lions up close' show on the franchise's YouTube channel.

"At the moment, he knows how to maintain the players. Off the field, we don't talk much. If I have to ask something from him, definitely, I'd go to him and ask him." The lanky Sri Lankan has had a great IPL 2024 season so far, being the team's second-highest wicket-taker after Mustafizur Rahman (14), grasping 13 wickets in six matches at an economy of 7.68, including a four-wicket haul.

As for Dhoni, he has been in good touch with the bat this season, especially as a finisher.

While there have been speculations about Dhoni's future for the last three seasons, this year, too, has been no different.

Rumours continue to swirl around that it could well be Dhoni's final season in this high-profile Twenty20 league, but the veteran is yet to make a formal announcement. But, inspired by him so much, Patheerana has emotionally requested Dhoni to continue at least for one more season.

"Mahi bhai, if you can play one more season, please play with us if I'm here (chuckles)," he said.

CSK has had an unstable season this term under new captain Ruturaj Gaikwad.

In 10 matches, CSK have lost five while won as many games and are placed fifth on the points table. PTI AYG SSC SSC