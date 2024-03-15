Dhoni may promote someone to captain CSK in middle overs during this IPL: Rayudu

Bengaluru, Mar 15 (PTI) Former India and Chennai Super Kings batter Ambati Rayudu said on Friday that MS Dhoni might exploit the Impact Player rule to hand over captaincy duties in the middle overs during the upcoming IPL to groom a new leader for the five-time champions.

The Super Kings had given the captaincy to Ravindra Jadeja in 2022 but the left-arm spinner stepped down midway through the tournament following a series of losses and handed back the leadership role to Dhoni.

Ever since, he continued to lead CSK and landed their record-equalling fifth IPL title in 2023. But at 42, Dhoni is not getting any younger and Chennai will have to find a new leader sooner than later.

"With the Impact Player rule, he (Dhoni) can take a back seat and promote someone to captain their side in the middle (overs). So this year might be a transition year for CSK. If it's his last year, if he decides to play for a few more years, I think he would be the captain. I would personally like to see him as a captain," Rayudu, who retired from all forms of cricket last year, told Star Sports Press Room.

Dhoni had recently created a social media buzz when he indicated a new role for himself in this year's IPL through a Facebook post.

Rayudu, who will be making his debut as commentator during IPL 2024, added that Dhoni is unlikely to promote himself up the order and would rather give opportunity to a youngster.

"With Dhoni bhai you never know, but knowing him and what's happened in the last few seasons, I doubt that he would really promote himself up the order and he would promote a youngster there because (New Zealand's Devon) Conway is injured.

"I'm sure with his batting he may promote himself one or two up, but not in the top order," opined Rayudu, who has played 55 ODIs and six T20Is for India and was the CSK batting mainstay for several years, with his peak coming in 2018 when he scored 602 runs.

Rayudu added that Dhoni still has absolute commitment to the franchise.

"I think if he has decided to play this season and if he is even 10 percent fit, he will definitely play the full season and knowing him, injury will not keep him out of the game and he has played through many injuries.

"Even during the last season, he was playing with a very bad knee injury. So, I don't think anything will stop him from playing full season." Rayudu added that Dhoni keeps faith in players once they find a place in his short-list.

"He (Dhoni) observes the team, and the players and how they are going about, who is ready, who is not ready, then he fills up his 12-13 players quietly and he keeps them constant for the whole season," said Rayudu. PTI AM AM UNG