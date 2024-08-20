Dhruv Chavan crowned Polo Cup champion

Chennai, Aug 20 (PTI) Mumbai's Dhruv Chavan edged out Aditya Patnaik to emerge champion in the Polo Cup India 2024 racing event here on Tuesday.

Dhruv (183 points) pipped Aditya (170 points) to the post to take the title by a mere four points. Ojas Surve settled for the third position with 159 points.

Aditya jumped into the lead, winning Race 1 at the Madras International Circuit.

But Dhruv took the next race to catch up with him. In round 2, Aditya made a strong statement by winning the first race.

However, Dhruv was more consistent, securing crucial points in rest of the races in the round to bag the title.

Romir Arya was crowned the Best Rookie of the season while Munjal Savla won the Master Championship. PTI UNG 7/21/2024 AH AH