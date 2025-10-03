Dhruv Jurel dedicates maiden Test hundred to Indian Army

Ahmedabad: Wicketkeeper-batter Dhruv Jurel on Friday dedicated his maiden Test hundred against the West Indies to the Indian Army, saying he has always had "respect for what they do on the battlefield".

Jurel struck a neat 125 on the second day of the opening Test against West Indies, helping India reach a dominant 448 for five at stumps after senior colleagues KL Rahul and Ravindra Jadeja also helped themselves to hundreds.

Besides his excellent display with the bat, the 24-year-old Jurel's celebration, after reaching his hundred as well as the half-century, also caught everyone's attention.

The army salute was a tribute to the Indian army and his father, who is a Kargil war veteran.

"The celebration at fifty was for my father and the celebration after the hundred was for the army. I always have my respect for them for what they do on the battle field: Jurel said, dedicating his hundred to Indian Army," he said.

"It's about the privilege, a lot of people remain with the squad. Even if I am not playing I keep working hard so that I can deliver when there is an opportunity. It comes with discipline, and I keep myself motivated," Jurel said further.