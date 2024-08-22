Dhruv shoots 67 to emerge joint leader along with Manu

Chennai, Aug 22 (PTI) Dhruv Sheoran shot a brilliant five-under 67 to grab a share of lead at the Chennai Pro Championship with an aggregate of 13-under 203, here Thursday.

Manu Gandas signed for a four-under 68 to stay in lead for the third day running here at the TNGF Cosmo Golf Course.

Pune’s Rohan Dhole Patil, the co-leader at the halfway stage, struck a 71 to end the day in third place at 10-under 206.

Faridabad’s Abhinav Lohan (69) and Bangladesh’s Jamal Hossain (70) were tied for fourth at eight-under 208.

Sheoran (69-67-67), who was overnight third and one off the lead, posted a second consecutive 67. He carried the momentum from round two where he had gone bogey-free.

After one birdie on the front-nine, the 29-year-old Sheoran, a two-time winner on the PGTI Feeder Tour, produced a moment of magic when he holed out his second with a terrific punch shot from close to the trees to sink an eagle on the par-4 10th hole.

Sheoran, currently 23rd in the PGTI Ranking, then got on a run with his putter, sinking three 12-feet birdies on the 13th, 14th and 17th. His only blemish of the round was a bogey on the 15th.

"I was focusing on one shot at a time and not getting too ahead of myself. The key was staying in the moment. I recently changed something in my putting that helped me put up good scores yesterday and today," said Sheoran Gandas (67-68-68), the co-leader on the first two days, continued at the top of the pack as a result of his 68 that featured six birdies and two bogeys.

Currently second on the PGTI Order of Merit and looking for his ninth professional win, he made a number of quality up and downs for birdies even as he struggled with his ball-striking.

"It was once again an inconsistent round. I made quite a few mistakes and my putting was not up to the mark. I had three-putts on two occasions. The tee shots and approach shots weren’t up to my expectations either," Gandas said.

Chennai-based S Prasanth was placed tied 49th at four-over 220. PTI DDV AT AT