Mulheim an der Ruhr (Germany), Mar 1 (PTI) India's mixed doubles pair of Dhruv Kapila and Tanisha Crasto ended their German Open Super 300 campaign in the semifinals as they lost to Indonesia's Rehan Naufal Kusharjanto and Gloria Emanuelle Widjaja on Saturday.

The eighth-seeded Indian duo lost 23-25, 21-10, 15-21 in a match that lasted an hour.

Their defeat brought an end to India's campaign in the tournament. PTI ATK PDS PDS