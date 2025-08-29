Dhruv-Tanisha pair makes quarterfinal exit

Paris, Aug 29 (PTI) The Indian mixed doubles pair of Dhruv Kapila and Tanisha Crasto bowed out of the World Championships after going down in straight games to world No. 4 Malaysians Chen Tang Jie and Toh Ee Wei here on Friday.

Chasing India's first-ever mixed doubles medal at the showpiece, Kapila and Crasto lost 15-21, 13-21 in 37 minutes. A win would have guaranteed them of at least a bronze.

The world No. 17 Indian duo had pulled off a major upset on Thursday, defeating Hong Kong's world No. 5 pair of Tang Chun Man and Tse Ying Suet, but they failed to carry that momentum into the last-eight clash.

Later in the day, two-time Olympic medallist PV Sindhu and the star men's doubles duo of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty will look to seal medals when they play their respective quarterfinals. PTI APA AM APA AM AM