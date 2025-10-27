Dhull, Doseja fifties extend Delhi's lead to 329 against HP

New Delhi, Oct 27 (PTI) Yash Dhull smashed an attractive 70 off only 59 balls while Ayush Doseja continued his good form with an unbeaten 62 as Delhi extended their overall lead to 329 runs against Himachal Pradesh on the third day of their Ranji Trophy group D match here.

Play was called off early due to bad light as Delhi raced to 196 for 4 in just 32 overs courtesy Dhull and Doseja's rollicking stand that yielded 125 runs in 19.3 overs.

This was after Delhi dismissed Himachal Pradesh for 297 in their first innings to ensure a first-innings lead of 133. Veteran pacer Navdeep Saini took 3 for 52 while young Money Grewal had 2 for 47 to show for his efforts.

Delhi are gunning for six points and one might see them declaring at the overnight score in order to get maximum overs on the final day to register an outright win.

Coming to bat in the second session, Delhi, in their bid to score quickly, were reduced to 53 for 3 when Dhull was joined by southpaw Doseja.

For around four overs they weren't getting the big shots going but then Dhull started attacking with some crispy shots square off the wicket. The cheeky Doseja also followed suit with some deft shots off slow bowlers as the scorecard suddenly gained momentum.

Since the light deteriorated in the afternoon, the Dhull-Doseja pair knew that they have to up the ante.

At one point, HP skipper Ankush Bains spread his field to stop the steady flow of boundaries. Yet Dhull bisected the fielders stationed at deep point and deep extra cover boundary off pacer Vaibhav Arora.

The shot of the day was a bent knee slog sweep that sailed deep into the extra cover stand of off-spinner Mukul Negi's bowling.

Dhull's innings had eight fours and two sixes while Doseja hit eight boundaries.

Once the former India U19 captain was holed out, Doseja tried maintaining the momentum with Anuj Rawat for company. But it became so dark that umpires had to stop the proceedings.

Brief scores: Delhi 430 and 196/4 (Yash Dhull 70, Ayush Doseja 62 batting). HP 297 (Sidhant Purohit 70, Navdeep Saini 3/52). PTI KHS AH AH