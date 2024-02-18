Dhull hits a hundred to end season on a high

New Delhi, Feb 18 (PTI) Yash Dhull scored his first century of the season before Jonty Sidhu hit an unbeaten ton to help Delhi take a slender 11-run first innings lead against Odisha in their Ranji Trophy Group D match here on Sunday.

Advertisment

Starting day three at 187 for two, Delhi ended up with 451 all out in response to Odisha's 440 in the first innings.

Dhull, who did not have the best of times opening the batting, made 112 off 167 balls batting at number three to end the season on a high. The inconsequential Ranji game is heading towards a drab draw.

In the middle-order, Jonty (105 not out off 218) got the big runs and ensure Delhi got the first innings lead. Debutant Gagan Vats made 66 at the top of the order while Kshitiz Sharma struck 64 while batting alongside Jonty.

Advertisment

Both Delhi and Odisha have not progressed to the knockout stage of the competition.

Delhi's two wins of the season came against Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand, helping them avoid relegation after a poor start to their campaign.

Brief Scores: In New Delhi: Odisha 1st Innings 440 (Subhransu Senapati 111, Biplab Samantray 110, Sumit Mathur 4/97). Delhi 1st Innings 451 all out in 130.3 overs (Gagan Vats 66, Yash Dhull 112, Jonty Sidhu).

In Puducherry: HP 1st Innings 463 (Nikhil Gangta 108, Mukul Negi 55, Gaurav Yadav 2/123, Sidak Singh 4/155). Puducherry 1st Innings 202 all out and 198 (f/o) in 43.3 overs. Himachal Pradesh won by an innings and 63 runs. PTI BS UNG