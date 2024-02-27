Dhvaj fires break of 141 to edge past Anap

Mumbai, Feb 27 (PTI) Dhvaj Haria pulled off a magnificent break of 141 to edge Pinak Anap 4-3 in a best-of-seven-frame first-round match of the CCI Snooker Classic here Tuesday.

Haria's break of 141 also turned out to be the biggest break in the event this term.

The lanky left-handed Haria came up with frequent pockets, producing a marathon run in the second frame to take a lead of 2-0.

Although a gutsy Anap was successful at bouncing back to draw level, Haria delivered another substantial break of 64, thus prevailing in the fifth to take the lead again.

After Anap drew level again in the sixth with his smart play, Haria stayed focused in the decider to snatch a 92-2, 141-0, 25-67, 53-71, 76-31, 39-69 and 60-30 triumph.

Meanwhile, Krish Bajaj was involved in a close contest in the first round against Samar Khandelwal but lost 2-4.

Khandelwal secured a break of 43 in the opening frame and raced to a 2-0 lead before Bajaj fought back in style to win the subsequent two frames and draw level.

Yet, Bajaj's lack of experience saw him lose the following two frames by close margins, as Khandelwal secured the victory with a 64-16, 53-45, 21-58, 30-73, 53-41 and 75-72 verdict.

Later, J Arun Kumar too came up with a herculean break of 105 along with other substantial breaks of 58 and 49, thrashing R Girish 4-0 (67-57, 73-42, 76-50, 105-8) in the first round.

Lucky loser Abhishek Bajaj dished out an improvised performance, supported by some luck, managing to get past Siddharth Parikh 4-3 (13-54, 60-12, 74-63[55], 9-59, 56-5, 0-78[78], and 66-61). PTI AYG AT AT