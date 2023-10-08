Diksha 38th as rain forces cancellation of final day in Hong Kong

Hong Kong, Oct 8 (PTI) Diksha Dagar finished tied 38th as the final round of the event in Hong Kong had to be cancelled due to Typhoon Koinu at the Aramco Team Series here on Sunday.

Diksha, who is fourth of the LET’s Order of Merit, had rounds of 75-72 and the final round was abandoned as China’s Xiyu Lin clinched her third Ladies European Tour (LET) title after securing a playoff victory.

At the end of the second round on Saturday, there were two players tied at the top of the leader board on 11-under-par with Korea’s Jin Young Ko and China’s Lin.

Diksha now goes into the next event on home turf, at the Hero Women’s Indian Open at the DLF Golf and Country Club.

With the tournament being shortened to 36 holes, both Ko and Lin headed back to Hong Kong Golf Club on Sunday morning for a playoff that started at 9.30 am (local time).

On the first playoff hole, world number three Ko found the water with her second shot but landed her fourth shot just a few feet from the pin.

Lin had the chance to make a par putt to win, but it missed on the right side, so she tapped in for a five, before Ko rolled in her putt to also make a five and send them both back to the tee.

Dutch star Anne Van Dam finished the week in third place on 10-under-par with Australia’s Stephanie Kyriacou and Spain’s Nuria Iturrioz one shot further back in a share of fourth place.

In the 2023 Race to Costa del Sol, France’s Celine Boutier still leads the way with 1,792.88 points with Sweden’s Johanna Gustavsson in second (1,551.07) and Spain’s Ana Peláez Triviño in third (1,487.20).

India’s Diksha Dagar is in fourth place having accumulated 1,484.61 points with Thailand’s Cheenglab close behind in fifth and she now has 1,448.22 points.

India’s Aditi Ashok is sixth, Sweden’s Linn Grant is seventh and Czechia’s Klara Davidson Spilkova is eighth with Dutch star Van Dam moving from 21st to ninth place (1,142.80) in the standings.

Just behind Van Dam in tenth spot is Spain’s Iturrioz with 1,131.51 points while Pettersson have moved into 11th place. PTI COR TAP