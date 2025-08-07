Diksha, Aditi, Pranavi and Avani look to impress at PIF London 2025

London, Aug 7 (PTI) The Indian quartet of Diksha Dagar, Pranavi Urs, Aditi Ashok and Avani Prashanth will look to shine at the PIF London Championship starting here on Friday.

The USD 1.5m event has special memories for Diksha, who in 2021, was part of the winning team at the Aramco Team Series in London, a milestone that made her only the second Indian woman after Aditi Ashok to secure multiple victories on the LET.

That victory was more than just a trophy; it was a symbol of India's rising presence in global women's golf.

Aditi has won five times on the LET, while Diksha has two individual wins and one in PIF events, formerly called the Aramco Series.

Though Diksha faced a setback in the 2024 edition, missing the cut, the 24-year-old will be aiming to bounce back with determination and precision this year. She has been having a good season in 2025 with a series of Top-10 finishes and was also runner-up at Lalla Meryem Cup.

She is now also aiming for a win at home in Hero Women's Indian Open in October. Alongside Diksha, Pranavi Urs, who had a good 2024, and rookie Avani Prashanth have been steadily making strides on the tour.

Diksha is in the team which includes Kirsten Rudgeley, Momoka Kobori and Chloe Williams. Aditi has in her team, Pranavi Urs, Ursula Wikstrom and Ayako Uehara, while Avani is with Helen Briem, Patricia Isabel Schmidt and Agathe Sauzon.

Aditi Ashok, a five-time winner on the LET, has shifted much of her focus to the LPGA Tour in the United States, and her amazing career on the LET has motivated the other Indians. She plays some of the big events like PIF London on the LET.

The presence of several top international players will add to the tournament's prestige.

Charley Hull, a Golf Saudi ambassador, leads the field following an impressive runner-up finish at the AIG Women's Open. She is joined by fellow Major champions Georgia Hall and Patty Tavatanakit, as well as Celine Boutier, the 2023 Evian Championship winner, and Alison Lee. PTI Cor AH AH