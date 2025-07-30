Diksha all set for her favourite Major at AIG Women's Open

Porthcawl (Wales), Jul 30 (PTI) India's Diksha Dagar is set to make her sixth appearance in her favourite Major, the AIG Women's Open, when she tees up at the Royal Porthcawl this week.

The two-time Ladies European Tour (LET) winner, who has been on the Tour full time since 2019, holds the record for the most top-10 finishes by an Indian on the Tour. She has 22 top-10s in 130 starts.

Diksha also finished second at the Lalla Meryem Cup this year.

This year, Diksha is the only Indian in the field on the AIG Women's Open. In five previous starts in the event, Diksha has made the cut only once, finishing T-21, the best ever by an Indian.

Meanwhile, fresh off a sensational victory at last week's ISPS HANDA Women's Scottish Open, England's Lottie Woad will be the one to watch out for.

The victory marked her second Ladies European Tour title, adding to her earlier triumph as an amateur at the KPMG Women's Irish Open.

The 21-year-old will make her first Major start as a professional this week, returning to a familiar ground where she made headlines last year as an amateur with a T-10 finish.

Woad made a long car journey from Scotland to Wales on Monday with her family, and is looking ahead to the next test at Royal Porthcawl.

From being the world's No.1 amateur to becoming an LPGA and LET member, Woad has been on a tireless journey for the last 15 months.

"I think it’s still a learning process. I don't think you can ever really fully handle it. I definitely feel like I've got a lot better at it," she said.

Woad will tee up in round one alongside defending champion Lydia Ko and 2023 champion Lilia Vu.

Ko will tee up as the defending champion. The 28-year-old claimed her third major title last year in St. Andrews by two strokes over Lilia Vu, Jiyai Shin, Nelly Korda and Ruoning Yin. The final day saw Ko fire a round of three-under par (69) to claim the title.