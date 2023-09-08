Diksha, Amandeep make modest starts in Netherlands

Hilversum (The Netherlands), Sep 8 (PTI) Indian golfers Diksha Dagar and Amandeep Drall made modest starts in an action-packed round on the first day of the Big Green Egg Open here on Friday.

Advertisment

Diksha finished 1-under 71 and was at tied-24 after the first round, and is now third in the Race to Costa Del Sol rankings.

She had six birdies and five bogeys while some other players were yet to finish.

On the other hand, Amandeep, who had a super first nine after starting from the 10th hole, also finished 1-under for tied-24.

Advertisment

Amandeep was 4-under and joint leader after nine holes with four birdies on 12th-13th and 17-18th. On the second nine, she added a birdie on first but dropped five bogeys between second and the seventh, before closing with a birdie on ninth.

Ridhima Dilawari (75) was tied-86 and Tvesa Malik (77) was tied-100.

Vani Kapoor found it challenging as she was 6-over after six holes and amateur Avani Prashanth was 9-over after her first nine holes, on the back nine of the Hilversumsche Golf Club.

Sweden’s Sofie Bringer (64) and Sara Kjellker (67) were first and second, while Cara Gainer and amateur Helen Briem shot 68 each to be tied-third. PTI COR DDV