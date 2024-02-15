Diksha and Aditi in danger of missing cut in Saudi

Riyadh, Feb 15 (PTI) Indian golfers Diksha Dagar and Aditi Ashok struggled at the Aramco Team Series Saudi as they shot 4-over 76 and 6-over 78 respectively in the opening round here on Thursday.

Diksha and Aditi were in danger of missing the cut at the event, as they were T-72 and T-99 respectively.

Diksha had just one birdie against three bogeys and a double bogey, while Aditi had no birdies against four bogeys and a double bogey.

Thailand’s Patty Tavatanakit (66) led the field with South African Paula Reto (67) one shot behind. PTI Corr PDS PDS PDS