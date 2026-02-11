Diksha and Avani off to strong starts in Riyadh

Riyadh, Feb 11 (PTI) Indian golfers Diksha Dagar and Avani Prashanth were off to a good start, carding 3-under 69s in the opening round of the PIF Saudi Ladies International here.

They were tied 21st and five shots behind Korea’s Hye-Jin Choi (64) as some players were yet to finish the round. Lying second was Japan’s Chizzy Iwai (65).

Three other Indians are playing in the 120-player field at the tournament which carried a huge prize purse of USD 5 million.

Aditi Ashok picked a birdie on her closing hole -- the ninth to be 1-under 71 for the day and was T-70, while Pranavi Urs carded 1-over 73 and was T-86 and Hitaashee Bakshi was even par with five more holes to play.

Diksha, the top Indian on the LET Order of Merit in 2025, birdied the third, 12th and the 18th for a clean card.

Avani birdied the opening hole and even though she gave back that shot on the fourth she picked up momentum again with birdies on the fifth and eighth. She turned in 2-under.

On the back, birdies on the 12th and the 15th brought her near the Top-10, but a closing bogey on the 18th pulled her back and she finished at 3-under 69. PTI COR APA APA