Diksha and Pranavi Urs make the cut at Aramco China

Shenzhen, Nov 7 (PTI) Indian golfers Diksha Dagar and Pranavi Urs made the at the Aramco China Championship and gave themselves a chance to improve their standing in the final round.

Diksha, who took a break after the Indian Open, shot 3-under 70 with four birdies against one bogey, and Pranavi also carded 3-under 70 with five birdies against two bogeys.

Diksha was Tied-35th and Pranavi Urs was Tied-49th.

Avani Prashanth (74) and Tvesa Malik (75), though, missed the cut which fell at -2 with a total of 63 players making it through to the final day.

Thailand's Cheenglab fired a round of 65 (-8) on day two to lead with a total of 12-under-par.

The 2023 LET Order of Merit winner rolled in birdies on the second, third and fifth holes before an eagle on the sixth and another birdie on the eighth.

Cheenglab dropped her only shot of the day on the 15th hole but then made her hole-out eagle on 17 and a birdie at the last to finish in style and hold a one-shot lead with one round remaining.

Chinese duo Ruoning Yin and Ruixin Liu are in a share of second place on the leaderboard after they also both fired rounds of 65 (-8) on day two.

Both players rolled in nine birdies and only dropped one shot on the World Cup Course much to the delight of the home fans.

Four players are in a tie for fourth place with American Alison Lee, Thailand's Pramphun, Sweden's Kajsa Arwefjäll and China’s Qianhui Lin all on nine-under-par. PTI Corr AT AT