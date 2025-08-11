Diksha Dagar finishes in Top-20 in PIF London Championship

London, Aug 11 (PTI) Diksha Dagar endured contrasting fortunes on the front and back nines of the final round to finish tied 19th at the PIF London Championship at Centurion Club.

Diksha seemed to be going great with three birdies on the front nine, but she gave away all those gains on the back nine a matter of four holes between the 11th and the 14th.

After rounds of 70-73-73 at the Par-73 Centurion Club, Diksha was 3-under 216 for three rounds and finished Tied-19th. Diksha, is still 12th on the Order of Merit of the Ladies European Tour.

Two other Indians, who made the cut, Aditi Ashok (72) and Pranavi Urs (75) were further down the leaderboard. Aditi (73-74-72) was even par for three rounds and Tied-34th while Pranavi (75-71-75) was 2-over and T-44th.

Avani Prashanth had missed the cut.

Laura Fünfstück held her nerve during the final round to clinch the title with a one-stroke victory.

On a sunny day in Hertfordshire, it was a tightly contested final day with 10 players finishing within three shots of Fünfstück.

The German star had a three-shot lead overnight but had a tricky start to the day as she was three-over after four holes.

However, the 30-year-old, who lives in London, recovered well and produced a stunning back nine to leave her with a one-foot birdie to seal her maiden Ladies European Tour (LET) title with a score of 10-under-par.

Ecuador’s Daniela Darquea produced a round of 68 (-5) on the final day to finish in outright second place with a total of nine-under-par.

Five-time LET winner Anne Van Dam finished with a flourish carding an eagle on the last to end the week in solo third place on eight-under-par.

Seven players finished in a share of fourth place with Olivia Cowan, Adela Cernousek, Alice Hewson, Lee-Anne Pace, Mimi Rhodes, Kim Metraux and Manon De Roey all on seven-under-par.

Next up for the LET is a one-week break followed by the Hills Open at Hills Golf & Sports Club between 22-24 August.