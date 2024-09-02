Diksha Dagar finishes tied-38 in Irish Open

Dublin (Ireland), Sep 2 (PTI) Diksha Dagar scored an even par 73 for a four-round total of 4-under 288 here as the two-time winner on the Ladies European Tour finished tied-38 after making the cut in tied-55th place, which was also the cut line, here at the Women’s Irish Open.

Playing at the par-73 O’Meara Course at Carton House, Diksha had four birdies against four bogeys, two of which came on par-5s at the 15th and the 17 holes, where she had birdies on the first two days.

While Diksha had a decent 29 putts for the round, she was found wanting with her approach shots having only 11 greens in regulation of 18.

The other three Indians, Tvesa Malik Sandhu, Pranavi Urs and Ridhima Dilawari missed the cut.

England’s Annabel Dimmock completed her return from injury as she won her first Ladies European Tour (LET) title in five years after defeating Pauline Roussin-Bouchard in a playoff.

Dimmock held a two-shot lead at the 54-hole mark and produced a round of 70 (-3) to be in the playoff alongside the Frenchwoman.

The duo headed back down to 18 for the playoff and both made pars on the first hole, but on the second hole, Roussin-Bouchard took a 3-wood off the tee.

However, it went left into the deep rough and Roussin-Bouchard had to scramble and ended up making a bogey.

Dimmock, who spent eight months out of the game nursing a thumb injury, went down the middle of the fairway with her driver and left herself two putts to win as she duly rolled in her two-foot putt to secure a second LET title.

On the final day, Dimmock made birdies on her first two holes but dropped a shot on the 12th hole.

A birdie on 13 saw her just one shot behind Roussin-Bouchard and she rolled in another birdie on 17 for her round of 70 (-3) and to finish alongside the Frenchwoman on 19-under-par.

Finland’s Ursula Wikstrom finished her consistent week with another round of 69 (-4) for a total of 18-under-par, but missed out on the playoff by one shot and ended third.

Switzerland's Chiara Tamburlini finished in outright fourth place on 17-under-par after firing a round of 65 (-8) on the final day.

Four players were placed fifth, with Thailand’s Trichat Cheenglab, Hong Kong’s Tiffany Chan, Australia’s Kirsten Rudgeley and Italy’s Alessandra Fanali all on 14-under-par. PTI COR DDV