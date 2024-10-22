Diksha Dagar wins ‘Hero Shot’ skills challenge

Gurugram, Oct 22 (PTI) Two-time Olympian Diksha Dagar won the Hero Shot skills challenge here on Tuesday, beating seven challengers who will line up for the Women's Indian Open.

Dagar came through the quarter-finals in second place with 175 points behind England's Alice Hewson, who scored an impressive 300 points in the challenge that needed participants to put the ball as close to the pin on the 18th hole with three scoring circles around the flag hitting from 80 yards out.

Spain's Nuria Iturrioz, with 165 points, and Tvesa Malik were the two others to enter the semi-finals at the expense of Hitaashee Bakshi, former champion Christine Wolf of Austria and another past winner, Caroline Hedwall of Sweden.

Diksha and Tvesa then won the semi-finals over Hewson and Iturrioz with the distance increased to 100 yards before the final that was set from 110 yards.

In the final, two-time Ladies European Tour winner Dagar got the better of Malik.

Dagar walked away with the winners prize of USD 4,000, while Malik picked up USD 2,000. The two losing semi-finalists earned USD 1,000 each, while USD 500 went to the losing quarter-finalists. PTI SSC BS