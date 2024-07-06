Diksha drops late triple bogey, finishes Tied-14th in London

London, Jul 6 (PTI) India's Diksha Dagar gave away a costly and rare triple bogey on the 16th hole of the third and final round as she dropped out of Top-10 at the Aramco Team Series London golf tournament.

The left-hander, who is headed to the Major Evian Championships next week and then to the Olympic Games in Paris, finished with a round of 2-over 75 and was T-14 after being inside Top-5 at one stage.

It was still her best individual finish in the Aramco Series.Except for that Par-4 16th in the final round, she indicated that her game was in good shape for the bigger events.

India’s other player to make the cut, Tvesa Malik (75) was T-48, while Pranavi Urs had withdrawn after the first round.

Leona Maguire became the first Irishwoman to win on the Ladies European Tour (LET) after sinking her eagle putt on the final hole. Maguire led from the first day in the Individual competition at Centurion Club after rounds of 66 (-7) and 72 (-1).

Diksha, fourth at the start of the final day, began in the afternoon on the final day and bogeyed the third hole. Birdies on the fifth and ninth hauled her back into Top-10 and she had a string of pars before the crippling triple bogey.

Tvesa had four bogeys and a birdie in the stretch between the fifth and the ninth. Then came a double on 11th before a birdie on the 13th and a birdie-birdie finish gave her a T-48 finish.

It was an up-and-down day for Maguire who made the turn in two-over par, and she was level on the back nine heading into 18 knowing she needed to make an eagle to secure victory.

Maguire hit an excellent second shot to leave herself with an eagle chance and she duly rolled in the putt to make history on the LET and win with a total of eight-under-par.

Spain’s Maria Hernandez finished in second place on seven-under-par after a bogey-free final round of 68 (-5). The Spaniard rolled in birdies on holes one, five, 10, 16 and 18 to seal another top-10 finish on the LET in 2024.

Three players finished in a share of third place with Ireland’s Lauren Walsh, America’s Alison Lee and England’s Georgia Hall all on six-under-par.

France’s Agathe Sauzon ended the week in outright sixth place on five-under with Germany’s Laura Fuenfstueck one shot further back.

In the team competition, Team Nadaud secured victory over Team Hall after a three-hole playoff at the end of the day.

In the LET Order of Merit, Hernandez climbed up to sixth place in the Order of Merit with Walsh now 12th and Maguire jumped from 134th to 28th place.