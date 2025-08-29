Diksha enters semifinal of India Junior International Grand Prix Badminton

Pune, Aug 29 (PTI) Unseeded Diksha Sudhakar upset ninth seed Pimchanok Sutthiviriyakul of Thailand 21-11, 19-21, 21-08 to enter the girls' semifinals at the Late Sushant Chipalkatti India Junior International Grand Prix badminton tournament here on Friday.

In the other upset of the day, Japan's Yurika Nagafuchi defeated higher-ranked Vennala Kalagotla 21-15, 22-20 to make the last four. Japanese Yuzonon Watanabe and Indian Dianka Waldia were the other players to enter the semifinal.

In the boys' section, Suryaksh Rawat was the lone Indian to make the last four stage. He was joined by Japanese Kazuma Kawano and Hyuga Takano and Chinese Taipei's Chung Hsian Yih. PTI APA KHS